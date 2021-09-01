$319.72 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce $319.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.70 million and the highest is $322.37 million. GDS reported sales of $224.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

GDS traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,017. GDS has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

