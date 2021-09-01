3,153 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $40.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.