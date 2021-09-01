2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.31. 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 21,833 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

