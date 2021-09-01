$29.55 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report $29.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.32 million and the highest is $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $112.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $114.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $165.42 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

