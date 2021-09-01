$29.55 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report $29.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.32 million and the highest is $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $112.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.40 million to $114.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $165.42 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.