$275.51 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce $275.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

