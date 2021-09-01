22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) fell 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.60. 110,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,450,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XXII. Cowen began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. Research analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 122.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,613 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

