21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $19.79

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $19.01. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 5,044 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 200,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,574,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 801,964 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

