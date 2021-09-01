20,400 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Acquired by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,647. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 in the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

