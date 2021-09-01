2020 Aps Otee Sells 114,207 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $14,403,786.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

2020 Aps Otee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $126.75. 2,506,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $103.86. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion and a PE ratio of -57.61.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 230.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 449.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

