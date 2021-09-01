1,848 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,848 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.38. 37,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,022. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.