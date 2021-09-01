15,880 Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $10,322,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 152.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. decreased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

