150,000 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $100,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,992,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRNG remained flat at $$9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,479. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.89.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

