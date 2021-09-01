125,000 Shares in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.03.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Profile

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

