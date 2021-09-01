12,500 Shares in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,265,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Shares of IGNYU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

