10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) & Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Critical Contrast

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Talis Biomedical and 10x Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 4 0 0 2.00 10x Genomics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.47%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $187.57, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A 10x Genomics -124.24% -8.38% -6.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talis Biomedical and 10x Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 20.03 -$91.13 million N/A N/A 10x Genomics $298.85 million 66.62 -$542.73 million ($0.95) -189.00

Talis Biomedical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 10x Genomics.

Summary

Talis Biomedical beats 10x Genomics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

