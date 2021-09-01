1,013 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.63 and a 200-day moving average of $230.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.