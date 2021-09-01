10,032 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $161,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ANSYS by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,782,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 5.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

