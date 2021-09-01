$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Comerica reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 85,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

