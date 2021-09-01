$1.53 EPS Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.66. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.