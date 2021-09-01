$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. Autoliv posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,438. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

