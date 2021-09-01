$1.18 EPS Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. PJT Partners posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $78.98 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $909,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.