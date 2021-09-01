0xcert (ZXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $110,687.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. 0xcert has a total market cap of $846,088.64 and $110,687.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xcert has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0xcert

ZXC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

