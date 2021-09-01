-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.74). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,483.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,626. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

