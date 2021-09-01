$0.82 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.75. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.