$0.82 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.75. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

