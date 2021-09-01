$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.53. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,264. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

