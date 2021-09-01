-$0.62 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.65). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

PRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. 3,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,863. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,045. 77.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

