$0.37 EPS Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

