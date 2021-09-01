-$0.27 EPS Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.00. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.88. 870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,761. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.