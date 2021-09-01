$0.22 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $113,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 819,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $9,823,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,190,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.