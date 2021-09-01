-$0.22 EPS Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Latch.

Several brokerages have commented on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

LTCH stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $38,967,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,869,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

