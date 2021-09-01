$0.21 EPS Expected for Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE LGO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 81,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,064. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $893.22 million and a PE ratio of 42.28. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

