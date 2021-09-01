-$0.16 EPS Expected for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mesoblast reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MESO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

