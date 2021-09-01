$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 2,001,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -171.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

