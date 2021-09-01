$0.08 EPS Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Nokia reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at about $334,489,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nokia by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

