$0.06 EPS Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. New Jersey Resources posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after buying an additional 118,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 15.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 43,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

