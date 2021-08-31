Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $897.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

