Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $299,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after buying an additional 840,158 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,926,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

