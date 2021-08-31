Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MannKind were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,407,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $8,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 2,425.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,983 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 1,817.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 989,768 shares during the period. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

