Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $263,000 Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 254,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

PBH opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.40. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

