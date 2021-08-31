Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AAON were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 62.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 62.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

