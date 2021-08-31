Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,869 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after buying an additional 643,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

