Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,069 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $24,602,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $13,739,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 518,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 121,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

