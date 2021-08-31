Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Mizuho

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM stock opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after acquiring an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.