Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZM opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.29 and a 200-day moving average of $349.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.41.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.