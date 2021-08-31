Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.00

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 25080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

ZENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target for the company.

About Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

