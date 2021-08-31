Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total value of $2,007,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $587.29. 7,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $547.86 and a 200 day moving average of $510.26. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $594.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.