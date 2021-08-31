Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. Zalando has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

