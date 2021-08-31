Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by Zeal Asset Management Ltd

Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,927 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab accounts for 45.1% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $197,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after purchasing an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,037,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,752 shares of company stock valued at $35,774,847. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.68. 1,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,364. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.64.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

