Zacks Investment Research Upgrades T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.53.

TTOO opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.28. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

