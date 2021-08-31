Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to Buy

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been gaining from business model enhancements and menu simplifications. This along with focus on technological enhancements with reference to online ordering, introduction of To Go capacity management and Curbside I'm Here notification, bode well. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. We believe that the pandemic will continue to hurt traffic and sales in the near future as well.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.67. 19,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.50. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

